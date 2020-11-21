Putin Urges G20 To Abandon Protectionism, Sanctions
Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the leaders of the G20 summit on Saturday to abandon protectionist policies and unilateral sanctions.
"We must aim to contain protectionism, the practice of imposing sanctions unilaterally and to mend supply chains," Putin said during the online summit.