Putin Urges Government to Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination of All Russians Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged the government to launch vaccination against the coronavirus for all Russian citizens starting next week, whereas it was previously open to the most at-risk groups.

Russia began vaccination in early December, gradually opening registration to the most vulnerable groups, such as doctors, teachers, social workers, and numerous others.

"We have to switch from the big-scale vaccination to a mass one, and I am asking you to keep this in mind, to get the relevant infrastructure ready," Putin said.

"I am asking you to start mass vaccination of all people as soon as next week and build a schedule for that like we do with other infections, such as influenza," Putin said.

The president praised Russia's vaccine and called it the best in the world. Putin noted, however, that it remained to be seen how the vaccine would behave given the emergence of new strains.