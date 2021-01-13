UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Urges Government To Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Of All Russians Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin Urges Government to Start Mass Covid-19 Vaccination of All Russians Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged the government to launch vaccination against the coronavirus for all Russian citizens starting next week, whereas it was previously open to the most at-risk groups.

Russia began vaccination in early December, gradually opening registration to the most vulnerable groups, such as doctors, teachers, social workers, and numerous others.

"We have to switch from the big-scale vaccination to a mass one, and I am asking you to keep this in mind, to get the relevant infrastructure ready," Putin said.

"I am asking you to start mass vaccination of all people as soon as next week and build a schedule for that like we do with other infections, such as influenza," Putin said.

The president praised Russia's vaccine and called it the best in the world. Putin noted, however, that it remained to be seen how the vaccine would behave given the emergence of new strains.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin December Influenza All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

16 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

16 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

23 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

9 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

9 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.