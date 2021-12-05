(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Sunday the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, to pay close attention to Poland's actions during the ongoing border crisis, saying that the Polish authorities add herbicides to the water that they pour over migrants.

"But it is probably necessary to properly and attentively monitor what is happening on the border and what the authorities of a neighboring country, the Republic of Poland in this case, are doing," Putin said, adding that it is wrong to "not only pour water over people, but also mix this water with herbicides and pesticides to cause burns and other negative effects among these migrants, including women and little children."

The Russian president acknowledged that the situation with the migrants on the border is problematic, but should not be politicized under any circumstances.