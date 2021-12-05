UrduPoint.com

Putin Urges IFRC Head To Pay Attention To Poland's Actions On Border With Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

Putin Urges IFRC Head to Pay Attention to Poland's Actions on Border With Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Sunday the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, to pay close attention to Poland's actions during the ongoing border crisis, saying that the Polish authorities add herbicides to the water that they pour over migrants.

"But it is probably necessary to properly and attentively monitor what is happening on the border and what the authorities of a neighboring country, the Republic of Poland in this case, are doing," Putin said, adding that it is wrong to "not only pour water over people, but also mix this water with herbicides and pesticides to cause burns and other negative effects among these migrants, including women and little children."

The Russian president acknowledged that the situation with the migrants on the border is problematic, but should not be politicized under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Water Russia Vladimir Putin Poland Border Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Sila’ Marine Festival to kick off on December ..

Al Sila’ Marine Festival to kick off on December 9

35 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi represents UAE in joining the ATLAS ..

NYU Abu Dhabi represents UAE in joining the ATLAS Experiment at CERN

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ceremony to honour 600 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ceremony to honour 600 volunteers in Dubai

1 hour ago
 President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.