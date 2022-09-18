Putin Urges Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders to Avoid Escalation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to avoid further escalation following two days of clashes along their border.

The Russian president held separate phone calls with Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to discuss the situation on their shared border, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin urged the sides to prevent further escalation and make efforts to promptly normalize the situation by peaceful political and diplomatic means alone," the statement read.

Putin also "confirmed Russia's readiness to provide necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area," the Kremlin added.