Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin urged France to end "discrimination" against Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, which has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

In a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian leader "expressed hope the Russian channel will be provided the same opportunities to operate without discrimination as French media enjoy in Russia".

Launched in 2005 as "Russia Today", state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

In France, RT has long been accused by the authorities and news organisation of being a propaganda wing of the Kremlin. Its reporters complain they have not been granted official accreditation to cover the Elysee.

In the United States it has been required to register as a "foreign agent", while in Britain the authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting licence.

Lithuania and Latvia, both former Soviet countries on Russia's border, have banned the channel.

This week, YouTube blocked a new RT channel after removing the network's German channels RT DE and Der Fehlende Part earlier this year.