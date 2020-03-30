Putin urges Moscow residents to respect lockdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged residents of Moscow to respect the lockdown, saying it was a necessary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged residents of Moscow to respect the lockdown, saying it was a necessary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I ask you to take these forced but absolutely necessary measures... very seriously and completely responsibly," Putin said after regional authorities in Moscow and the surrounding region ordered a full-blown quarantine.