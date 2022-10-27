Putin Urges New Powers of Multipolar World, West to Start Dialogue on Common Future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) New global centers of power and the West will have to begin dialogue on the common future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I have always believed and continue to believe in the power of common sense, as I am convinced that new centers of the multipolar world order and the West will have to begin an equal dialogue on our common future. And it had better be sooner than later," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.