Putin Urges Profanity-Loving Singer to Explore Good Side of Russian Language

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin fielded a question from a notorious singer during his annual press conference on Thursday about curbs on using profane language in public, to which he replied that Russian was better and richer than that.

"Look at popular movies, the classics of Soviet filmography ...

The Russian language is quite rich and allows you to express ideas without resorting to obscenities," Putin told Sergei "Shnur" Shnurov, who represented the RTVI media outlet at the press conference.

The president thanked the 47-year-old musician and songwriter for not using profanities at the press conference "as you sometimes do on the scene."

Shnurov became famous in Russia in the 1990s when his pop and punk band Leningrad shook up the Russian music world with their often vulgar lyrics. Controversy surrounding the band initially kept it off radio but did not stop its popularity from growing.