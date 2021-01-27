Putin Urges Russian Foreign Ministry to Discuss With US Document on New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the foreign ministry with holding negotiations with the United States on signing a document on extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires on February 5.

"To task the Russian Foreign Ministry with holding negotiations with the US side on signing an international agreement with key provisions, which were approved by the government of the Russian Federation, and with ensuring the signing of the deal after an agreement is reached between the sides," the presidential decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.

Putin appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as the official presidential representative for the parliamentary discussions on New START extension.