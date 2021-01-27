UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Urges Russian Foreign Ministry To Discuss With US Document On New START Extension

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Putin Urges Russian Foreign Ministry to Discuss With US Document on New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the foreign ministry with holding negotiations with the United States on signing a document on extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires on February 5.

"To task the Russian Foreign Ministry with holding negotiations with the US side on signing an international agreement with key provisions, which were approved by the government of the Russian Federation, and with ensuring the signing of the deal after an agreement is reached between the sides," the presidential decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.

Putin appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as the official presidential representative for the parliamentary discussions on New START extension.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

9 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

9 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

11 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.