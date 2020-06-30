Putin urges Russians to back 'stability, security, prosperity' in vote

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Russians to take part in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms to ensure "stability, security and prosperity".

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Russians to take part in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms to ensure "stability, security and prosperity".

In a televised address before the week-long ballot ends on Wednesday, Putin said Russians should vote for the country "we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren" but made no mention of a controversial amendment that would allow him to potentially stay in power until 2036.