UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Urges Russians To Back 'stability, Security, Prosperity' In Vote

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:52 PM

Putin urges Russians to back 'stability, security, prosperity' in vote

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Russians to take part in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms to ensure "stability, security and prosperity".

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Russians to take part in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms to ensure "stability, security and prosperity".

In a televised address before the week-long ballot ends on Wednesday, Putin said Russians should vote for the country "we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren" but made no mention of a controversial amendment that would allow him to potentially stay in power until 2036.

Related Topics

Vote Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

2 minutes ago

ANF, PPS jointly launch commemorative postage stam ..

31 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

33 seconds ago

Moscow Sees Claims of Meddling in US Presidential ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.