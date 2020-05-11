UrduPoint.com
Putin Urges Russians To Stay Vigilant With COVID-19 Precautions After Non-Working Days End

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Putin Urges Russians to Stay Vigilant With COVID-19 Precautions After Non-Working Days End

President Vladimir Putin urged Russians on Monday to strictly observe COVID-19 precautionary measures as people are set to return to work after a paid leave ends on May 12

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) President Vladimir Putin urged Russians on Monday to strictly observe COVID-19 precautionary measures as people are set to return to work after a paid leave ends on May 12.

"Be extremely careful and, please, stay or even be more vigilant now about personal preventative measures against the infection.

I understand that sometimes you can no longer tolerate these restrictions, but getting infected, getting ill, or losing your ability to work is much worse," Putin said in an address to the nation.

"We cannot allow a breakdown, a reversal in progress, a new wave of the epidemic and a rise in serious complications [related to COVID-19] to happen," he warned.

