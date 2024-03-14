Putin Urges Russians To Vote At 'difficult' Time For Country
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged Russians to vote in elections this weekend that come at a "difficult" time for the country, as the long-serving leader seeks to yet again cement his hold on power.
Putin is set to secure another six-year term this weekend in a vote the Kremlin says will show society is fully behind his assault on Ukraine.
"I am convinced: you realise what a difficult period our country is going through, what complex challenges we are facing in almost all areas," Putin said in an address to Russians on the eve of the vote.
"And in order to continue to respond to them with dignity and successfully overcome difficulties, we need to continue to be united and self-confident," he added.
Victory in the March 15-17 contest will allow him to stay in the Kremlin until at least 2030, longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the eighteenth century.
"Let me be blunt: participation in the elections today is a manifestation of patriotic feelings," Putin added in the address.
He also hailed that the vote will take place in four recently occupied territories of Ukraine as well as the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.
"Our fighters at the front will also vote. They, showing courage and heroism, defend the Fatherland and, participating in the elections, set an example for all of us," the Russian leader said.
The poll comes at a time of high confidence for the former KGB agent.
Russia's troops in Ukraine have chalked up their first battlefield gains in months and Putin's most strident critic, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison colony last month.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's seafood exports to China up 13% in 202354 seconds ago
-
Niger River's ancient 'water men' under threat as silt piles up58 seconds ago
-
Zimbabwean schoolkids cycle past elephant danger1 minute ago
-
Saudi stock exchange ends trading higher1 minute ago
-
KSrelief distributes 529 food baskets in Sudan11 minutes ago
-
King Abdul Aziz port in Dammam continues breaking records by handling 235,820 TEUs11 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister receives Spanish ambassador11 minutes ago
-
Prince Faisal bin Salman receives Minister of Media21 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday31 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Thursday31 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian31 minutes ago
-
Singapore creates 88,400 new jobs in 202331 minutes ago