Putin Urges Scholz To Reconsider Germany's Approach To Events Around Ukraine - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider Germany's approaches in the context of the Ukrainian events, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The Russian president called on the German side to reconsider its approaches in the context of the Ukrainian events," the Kremlin said in a statement.