Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Putin Urges to Create Additional Reserve of Medications Against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called for the creation of an additional reserve of medications to treat the coronavirus disease in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called for the creation of an additional reserve of medications to treat the coronavirus disease in the country.

"The most important issue is medication supply. An additional reserve should be created for all medications that are currently used to combat coronavirus and disease-related complications," Putin said.

