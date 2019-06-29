Putin Urges to Wait for Russian Court Ruling on Captured Ukrainian Sailors

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Saturday that he had discussed trespassing Ukrainian sailors with his US counterpart but suggested that the Russian court should rule on them first

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Saturday that he had discussed trespassing Ukrainian sailors with his US counterpart but suggested that the Russian court should rule on them first.

"This topic was discussed over the lunch or at our meeting but in any case the US president made it his priority during our talks at the G20," Putin told reporters in Osaka, Japan.

"There is no decision yet. There is a trial going on [in Russia]. We should wait for it [the verdict]," he added.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships last November after they entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait illegally and maneuvered dangerously. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were brought to Moscow for trial.