Putin Urges WHO To Accelerate Vaccine Requalification

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate the requalification of vaccines and focus on mass immunization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate the requalification of vaccines and focus on mass immunization.

"It (the WHO) could even more actively engage in mass immunization.

In particular, speed up the procedures for re-qualifying new vaccines and drugs, that is, assessing their quality, safety and effectiveness," the Russian leader noted during an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.

