MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a cause to remember principles of inter-state relations that are enshrined in the UN charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the General Assembly.

At the beginning of his address, Putin recalled that the world celebrates "two historic anniversaries" this year � 75 years since the WWII end and the establishment of the UN.

The president stressed that the UN Charter "remains the main source of international law to this day.

"I am convinced that this anniversary makes it incumbent upon all of us to recall the timeless principles of inter-state communication enshrined in the UN Charter and formulated by the founding fathers of our universal organization in the clearest and most unambiguous terms. These principles include the equality of sovereign states, non-interference in the domestic affairs, the right of peoples to determine their own future and non-use of force or the threat of force and political settlement of disputes," he stated.