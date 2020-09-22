UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Urges World To Remember UN Charter's Principles On 75th Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Putin Urges World to Remember UN Charter's Principles on 75th Anniversary

The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a cause to remember principles of inter-state relations that are enshrined in the UN charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a cause to remember principles of inter-state relations that are enshrined in the UN charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the General Assembly.

At the beginning of his address, Putin recalled that the world celebrates "two historic anniversaries" this year � 75 years since the WWII end and the establishment of the UN.

The president stressed that the UN Charter "remains the main source of international law to this day.

"

"I am convinced that this anniversary makes it incumbent upon all of us to recall the timeless principles of inter-state communication enshrined in the UN Charter and formulated by the founding fathers of our universal organization in the clearest and most unambiguous terms. These principles include the equality of sovereign states, non-interference in the domestic affairs, the right of peoples to determine their own future and non-use of force or the threat of force and political settlement of disputes," he stated.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

25 minutes ago

Two schoolboys test positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Russia Launches 1st Test Site for Measuring CO2 Ab ..

3 minutes ago

Veto Right in UNSC Reflects Balance of Power, Shou ..

3 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.