Putin: US Says Pursues Policy of Deterring Russia, But It Is Threat to Existence of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States and its allies say they are pursuing a policy of deterring Russia by pumping up Ukraine with weapons, but for Russia, this is a real threat to the existence of the state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For the United States and its allies, this is the so-called policy of containment of Russia (pumping up Ukraine with weapons), obvious geopolitical dividends. And for our country, it is a matter of life and death, a question of the historical future, as a people," Putin said in his address, saying it is about a threat to the existence of Russia.