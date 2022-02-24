UrduPoint.com

Putin: US Says Pursues Policy Of Deterring Russia, But It Is Threat To Existence Of Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Putin: US Says Pursues Policy of Deterring Russia, But It Is Threat to Existence of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States and its allies say they are pursuing a policy of deterring Russia by pumping up Ukraine with weapons, but for Russia, this is a real threat to the existence of the state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For the United States and its allies, this is the so-called policy of containment of Russia (pumping up Ukraine with weapons), obvious geopolitical dividends. And for our country, it is a matter of life and death, a question of the historical future, as a people," Putin said in his address, saying it is about a threat to the existence of Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

14 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

16 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>