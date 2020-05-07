Putin, Uzbek President Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic in Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have held a phone conversation to discuss the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming the intention to continue cooperation, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have held a phone conversation to discuss the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming the intention to continue cooperation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The talks were held at Uzbekistan's initiative, the Kremlin noted.

"While discussing the situation around the coronavirus pandemic, the mutual assistance on the fight against infection spreading, which Russia and Uzbekistan provide to each other, has been highly appreciated. The intention to continue close cooperation in this field has been confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders have also touched upon bilateral cooperation on trade, the economy and culture, the Kremlin added.