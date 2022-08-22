Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Preparation to SCO Summit in September - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed preparations for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organziation (SCO) in Samarkand in September during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"During a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussions continued on the further development of Russian-Uzbek cooperation, as well as preparations for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand in September," the Kremlin said in a statement.