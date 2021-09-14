UrduPoint.com

Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which the situation in Afghanistan was discussed and sides agreed on further personal contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.

