Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which the situation in Afghanistan was discussed and sides agreed on further personal contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.