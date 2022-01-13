Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"It was noted that thanks to the decisive and consistent actions of the Kazakh leadership, personally President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as timely and effective assistance through the CSTO, it was possible to quickly stabilize the situation in the country," the Kremlin said in a statement.