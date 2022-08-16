Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Upcoming SCO Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed preparations for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organziation (SCO) in Samarkand in September during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The preparations for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September in Samarkand were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.