Putin 'very Rational', Says Ex-Iraq Weapons Inspector Blix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Former UN weapons inspector Hans Blix told AFP he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will not risk a catastrophe at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid mounting international concern over its safety.

The Kremlin leader is "very rational" and "knows what he's doing", said the former Swedish foreign minister, who repeatedly insisted that Iraq was not developing nuclear weapons before the Gulf War of 1990.

Blix, 96, who headed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1981 to 1997, spoke to AFP on a range of issues in an hour-long interview at his apartment in central Stockholm.

Blix later headed a team of UN inspectors tasked with determining whether Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

He was never able to confirm that.

His findings contradicted claims made by US president George W. Bush, who ordered the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"It was a terrible mistake on the part of the US, based on erroneous information and a hubris that the US intelligence knew better than what we did," Blix told AFP. "The Iraq War was an aberration."

At the time, the US was not at risk of Russia or China intervening, Blix said, and the US and Britain took it upon themselves "to be the world's sheriffs".

Blix is today more optimistic about the future of global conflicts.

