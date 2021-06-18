UrduPoint.com
Putin Vetoes Bill Toughening Rules For Citing Other Media Outlets By Journalists

Putin Vetoes Bill Toughening Rules for Citing Other Media Outlets by Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin vetoed a bill, previously passed by the lower chamber of the country's parliament, which provides for full responsibility for citing information of other media outlets if chief editors cannot be identified and prosecuted, according to the parliamentary database.

The bill clarified one of the grounds for exempting editorial boards, editors-in-chief and journalists from liability for disseminating information that does not correspond to reality. Under the draft legislation, an exemption could be made if such information is a verbatim reproduction of messages and materials, or their fragments, distributed by other media outlets, including online outlets, the editor-in-chief of which may be identified and held accountable for the violation.

