Putin Visited Military Operation Zone Monday, Words About Easter Misinterpreted - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the zone of the special military operation on April 17, and his phrase about Easter was misinterpreted, sparking wrong hypotheses, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson direction and the headquarters of the Vostok National Guard in the Luhansk People's Republic. He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions, as well as also congratulated the military personnel on Easter.

"It was yesterday.

Indeed, when the president gave an icon, he said that we had Easter. But the fact is that Easter (is celebrated) for 40 days ... and now it is the Easter week. Therefore, they simply erroneously seized on this phrase and immediately began to make hypotheses of what did not exist," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Putin's assessment of the course of the special operation after his trip, the official said that this is the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense, noting that the Kremlin does not have the right to give such information.

At the same time, Peskov said that Putin receives information about the course of the operation on the spot.