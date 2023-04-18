Putin Visited Staff of Dnepr Grouping of Troops in Kherson Region - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin at the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region listened to reports from the commander of the Airborne Troops, Col.

Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnepr grouping of troops, Col. Gen. Oleg Makarevich and other military leaders," according to the statement.