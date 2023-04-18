MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin visited the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic, where he received reports from Col.

Gen. Alexander Lapin and other senior officers on the situation in that area," according to the statement.

Putin's visits to the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region and to the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic were not prepared in advance, the Kremlin press service said.