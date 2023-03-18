UrduPoint.com

Putin Visits Crimea On Annexation Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea on the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, Russian state TV reported

On the surprise visit to the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, Putin visited an arts school accompanied by local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to images broadcast on the channel Rossiya-1.

"Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise. In a good way," Razvozhayev said on messaging app Telegram.

He said Putin had been expected to take part in the opening of a children's art school by video link.

"But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Behind the wheel. Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol," the Moscow-appointed official said.

