Putin Visits Mariupol - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid a visit to Mariupol, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents, the Kremlin press service informs.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported to the president on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its vicinity.

"In particular, they discussed the construction of new residential microdistricts, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure, medical institutions," the Kremlin said on Sunday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter and then traveled around several city districts by car, making stops to talk to local residents.

"The head of state also inspected the coastline of Mariupol near the yacht club, the theater building, memorable city sites," the Kremlin said.