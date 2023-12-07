Putin visits Saudi Arabia, UAE on Middle East tour

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday after visiting the United Arab Emirates

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday after visiting the United Arab Emirates.

It is only the third trip the Russian leader has taken following visits to Iran and China.

Putin was greeted by a number of Saudi officials after landing in the capital Riyadh.

He was set to meet the country's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for talks on international politics, the Israel-Hamas war and oil markets, state media reported.

The Kremlin emphasised the "great importance of maintaining dialogue with the Kingdom to preserve peace and security in the Middle East and North Africa."

The two leaders will "consider ways to promote de-escalation" in the war in Gaza, it added.

- 'Unprecedented relations' -

The Russian leader was earlier welcomed with full cavalry escort and motorcade in the UAE, where he met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A national air show team drew a Russian flag with coloured fumes in the sky.

"Today, thanks to your posture, our relations have reached unprecedented levels," Putin told his counterpart at the presidential palace, saying the UAE was "Russia's main trading partner in the Arab world."

Bilateral trade hit a record $9 billion last year, according to the Kremlin, and Putin said "a number of projects" were underway in the oil and gas sector.

Putin is next set to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow on Thursday.