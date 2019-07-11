Putin Voices Hope Deliveries of Bolivian Beef, Other Products to Russia to Start Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope on Thursday that deliveries of food from Bolivia to Russia, including beef, would start soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope on Thursday that deliveries of food Bolivia to Russia , including beef, would start soon.

"Let me note that agriculture is one of the most interesting, prioritized and promising areas of cooperation.

We have agreed to continue cooperation in this sphere. I hope that Bolivian agriculture products, including livestock and beef, will start entering the Russian market soon," Putin told reporters after talks with Bolivian President Evo Morales.