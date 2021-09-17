UrduPoint.com

Putin Voted Online In Russia's Parliamentary Elections - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Putin Voted Online in Russia's Parliamentary Elections - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the elections to the country's lower chamber using the online voting system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Putin voted online," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Chamber

Recent Stories

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

23 minutes ago
 New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ ..

New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ of security threat in Pakistan ..

29 minutes ago
 82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.