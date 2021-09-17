- Home
Putin Voted Online In Russia's Parliamentary Elections - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the elections to the country's lower chamber using the online voting system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.
"Putin voted online," Peskov said.
