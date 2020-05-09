UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Vows Plans To Reequip Army, Fleet Will Go Ahead

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:44 PM

Putin Vows Plans to Reequip Army, Fleet Will Go Ahead

Plans to provide the Russian army and fleet with cutting-edge equipment will be implemented despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Plans to provide the Russian army and fleet with cutting-edge equipment will be implemented despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"I again want to underscore that all plans to improve Russia's army and fleet will be implemented.

.. Our armed forces are receiving and will continue to receive all cutting-edge equipment. We know that those weapons are in good hands," he said in an address to the presidential regiment on Victory Day.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vladimir Putin All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Why Dr.Awan is silent?

few seconds

Putin Thanks Russian Defense Ministry, Pilots for ..

1 minute ago

58,050 wheat sacks seized in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Putin calls for 'invincible' unity as Russians mar ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awards cash prizes to ..

13 minutes ago

Poland's Coronavirus Tally Rises to 15,510

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.