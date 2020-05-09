Putin Vows Plans to Reequip Army, Fleet Will Go Ahead

Plans to provide the Russian army and fleet with cutting-edge equipment will be implemented despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Plans to provide the Russian army and fleet with cutting-edge equipment will be implemented despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"I again want to underscore that all plans to improve Russia's army and fleet will be implemented.

.. Our armed forces are receiving and will continue to receive all cutting-edge equipment. We know that those weapons are in good hands," he said in an address to the presidential regiment on Victory Day.