Putin Vows Revenge For Ukrainian Attacks As Russians Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed a strong military response to a string of Ukrainian attacks on Russia's border that he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail his bid for re-election.
Putin addressed his security council on the first day of the three-day vote that is also being held in occupied territories of Ukraine and with no opposition candidates allowed to contest the ballot.
He promised a harsh response to waves of fatal Ukrainian aerial attacks on the frontier regions of Belgorod and Kursk that have also seen fierce fighting in recent days with pro-Kyiv sabotage groups.
"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished," the long-time Russian leader said in comments aired on state-run television.
"This is an attempt to interfere with the presidential election," the 71-year-old Russian leader added.
Putin has been in power in Russia since the last day of 1999 and is set to extend his grip on power until 2030.
The Kremlin distributed images showing Putin voting online at his office computer and waving to the camera after issuing the vow to strike back against Ukraine, and as Russian strikes killed at least 19 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
Recent Stories
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
More Stories From World
-
Darwin's Galapagos island species, protected yet still at risk21 seconds ago
-
UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for 1 year30 seconds ago
-
New York judge delays Trump's March 25 hush money trial10 minutes ago
-
As a tense Haiti awaits new leadership, fresh violence erupts10 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Al-Shabaab siege at Mogadishu hotel: police10 minutes ago
-
Golf: Players Championship scores10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results10 minutes ago
-
Swiatek sweeps past Kostyuk into Indian Wells final10 minutes ago
-
UN says 5 million at risk of starvation in Sudan10 minutes ago
-
Nissan, Honda explore partnership in electric vehicles10 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro expected to confirm reelection bid11 minutes ago
-
Smokes and votes: Could menthol cigarette ban sway US election?20 minutes ago