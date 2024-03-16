Open Menu

Putin Vows Revenge For Ukrainian Attacks As Russians Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed a strong military response to a string of Ukrainian attacks on Russia's border that he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail his bid for re-election.

Putin addressed his security council on the first day of the three-day vote that is also being held in occupied territories of Ukraine and with no opposition candidates allowed to contest the ballot.

He promised a harsh response to waves of fatal Ukrainian aerial attacks on the frontier regions of Belgorod and Kursk that have also seen fierce fighting in recent days with pro-Kyiv sabotage groups.

"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished," the long-time Russian leader said in comments aired on state-run television.

"This is an attempt to interfere with the presidential election," the 71-year-old Russian leader added.

Putin has been in power in Russia since the last day of 1999 and is set to extend his grip on power until 2030.

The Kremlin distributed images showing Putin voting online at his office computer and waving to the camera after issuing the vow to strike back against Ukraine, and as Russian strikes killed at least 19 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

