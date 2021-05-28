Putin Vows Support for Green Agenda in Written Address to St. Petersburg Environment Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a written address to an environmentalist forum in St. Petersburg that his country would continue prioritizing green initiatives in the years to come

"We will...

always support popular international initiatives that aim to improve environmental conditions," he said in a statement that was read out at the Nevsky International Ecological Congress.

The president assured the biannual forum that the Russian government prioritized the rational use of natural resources, environmental protections and the impact of environmental challenges on the quality of life.