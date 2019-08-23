UrduPoint.com
Putin Vows 'symmetric Response' To US Missile Test

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he has ordered the military to prepare a "symmetric response" after Washington tested a formerly banned missile

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he has ordered the military to prepare a "symmetric response" after Washington tested a formerly banned missile.

Putin said he had ordered an analysis of "the level of threat for our country created by the actions of the US and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetric response".

The US Department of Defense said Monday it had tested a type of ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 INF agreement, which limited the use of nuclear and conventional medium-range weapons.

Moscow and Washington ripped up the pact early this month after several months of accusing one another of breaching its conditions.

Russia and China have both warned that Sunday's launch of the nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missile with a MK-41 launcher had heightened military tensions and risked sparking a new arms race.

