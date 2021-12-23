UrduPoint.com

Putin Vows To Ensure Separation Of Powers In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an end-of-year press conference on Thursday that he would make sure that the system of separation of powers into the legislative, executive and judicial branches would be maintained in the country

"We will strive for them to function separately so that the country remains united, effective and forward-looking. But, at the end of the day, it's the people of Russia who choose how the society and the government are organized," Putin told reporters.

More Stories From World

