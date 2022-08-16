Putin Vows to Further Strengthen Russian Army, Protect Allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Russia will strengthen and modernize its armed forces in order to protect its national interests and allies among other steps aimed at building a more democratic world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As before, Russia will intensively, proactively participate in such coordinated joint work, together with its allies, partners and like-minded people; improve existing international security mechanisms and create new ones; consistently strengthen its national armed forces and other security structures, improving their equipment with modern weapons and military hardware; ensure its national interests on a par with protecting its allies, and take other steps toward building a more democratic world that would guarantee rights to all nations and cultural-civilizational diversity," Putin said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Russian president is a staunch advocate of a multipolar world order based on international law and equal cooperation.

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, an annual forum held by the Russian Defense Ministry, is taking place at Patriot Park just outside the Russian capital on August 16. The conference's agenda includes the most pressing issues of global and regional security. The forum has been held since 2012.