Putin, Vucic Confirm Mutual Intent to Strengthen Bilateral Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, confirmed their mutual intention to consistently strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"The mutual intention to consistently strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, based on the traditionally strong ties between the peoples of the two countries, was confirmed," the Kremlin said.