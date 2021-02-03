Putin, Vucic Discuss Further Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine to Serbia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the fight against coronavirus and further deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, during which they continued exchange of views on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. The issues of countering the coronavirus pandemic with an emphasis on expanding cooperation in the field of vaccination, including further supplies to Serbia of the Russian drug Sputnik V, were considered" the statement says.