UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Vucic Discuss Further Deliveries Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Serbia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Putin, Vucic Discuss Further Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine to Serbia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the fight against coronavirus and further deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, during which they continued exchange of views on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. The issues of countering the coronavirus pandemic with an emphasis on expanding cooperation in the field of vaccination, including further supplies to Serbia of the Russian drug Sputnik V, were considered" the statement says.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Serbia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

11 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

41 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

56 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

1 hour ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

1 hour ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.