UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks On Kosovo - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:25 PM

Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks on Kosovo - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Kosovo settlement in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, and confirmed commitment to a compromise that would be acceptable to Belgrade, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Kosovo settlement in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, and confirmed commitment to a compromise that would be acceptable to Belgrade, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The talks were held at the Serbian side's initiative, the Kremlin noted.

"A special focus was made on the Kosovo settlement problematic. Aleksandar Vucic spoke about the negotiations that were held in Washington on September 4 and in Brussels on September 7," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin confirmed that Russia remained strongly in favor of a balanced compromise on Kosovo that should be acceptable to Belgrade and approved by the United Nations Security Council, according to the statement.

The presidents also touched upon the bilateral strategic partnership.

"The Russian side highly appreciated Aleksandar Vucic's personal contribution to the development of the Russian-Serbian ties and stressed readiness to continue close cooperation on all the aspects of the bilateral, regional and international agendas," the Kremlin concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Brussels Vladimir Putin Belgrade September All

Recent Stories

Young man electrocuted in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Prosecutors Should More ..

3 minutes ago

Motorcyclist dies in a road accident

3 minutes ago

Rs19.5m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles: V ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue to take steps for peace, st ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt issues notification for reopening of schoo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.