Putin, Vucic Hold Phone Talks on Kosovo - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Kosovo settlement in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, and confirmed commitment to a compromise that would be acceptable to Belgrade, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The talks were held at the Serbian side's initiative, the Kremlin noted.

"A special focus was made on the Kosovo settlement problematic. Aleksandar Vucic spoke about the negotiations that were held in Washington on September 4 and in Brussels on September 7," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin confirmed that Russia remained strongly in favor of a balanced compromise on Kosovo that should be acceptable to Belgrade and approved by the United Nations Security Council, according to the statement.

The presidents also touched upon the bilateral strategic partnership.

"The Russian side highly appreciated Aleksandar Vucic's personal contribution to the development of the Russian-Serbian ties and stressed readiness to continue close cooperation on all the aspects of the bilateral, regional and international agendas," the Kremlin concluded.