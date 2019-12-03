UrduPoint.com
Putin, Vucic To Discuss Bilateral, Regional, International Issues Dec 4 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:24 PM

Putin, Vucic to Discuss Bilateral, Regional, International Issues Dec 4 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss urgent issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues in Sochi on December 4, the Kremlin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss urgent issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues in Sochi on December 4, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"On December 4, 2019, Sochi will host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who will be in Russia on a working visit," it said.

"The sides are expected to discuss urgent issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues," the Kremlin said.

