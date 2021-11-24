Putin, Vucic to Discuss Gas Issues, COVID-19 Response on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, will discuss gas issues and fight against COVID-19 during their bilateral meeting in Sochi on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for gas, yes, we have repeatedly heard statements by Vucic that this issue will be raised.

It can be assumed that, of course, it will also be discussed and will be on the agenda. Of course, the issues of combating COVID will be touched upon and, which is very important, the situation in the Balkans, which is not the easiest one. And in general, the exchange of views on the international situation, which is no less alarming," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also called the upcoming talks "very important negotiations with our ally and friend."