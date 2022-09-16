UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants Akkuyu NPP's 1st Unit To Be Launched As Scheduled, In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Putin Wants Akkuyu NPP's 1st Unit to Be Launched as Scheduled, in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hope that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would be launched as scheduled, in 2023

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hope that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would be launched as scheduled, in 2023.

"I would very much like the first unit to be launched on time, as we agreed, in 2023, when the centenary of the Turkish Republic will be celebrated," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent ..

Hungary Ready to Make Concessions to EU to Prevent Funding Cuts - Minister

1 minute ago
 All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

All Issues Related to Akkuyu NPP Resolved - Putin

1 minute ago
 Charles III Allows Prince Harry to Wear Military U ..

Charles III Allows Prince Harry to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's Vigil - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Hopefully Ukrainian Grain Will Be Exported to Poor ..

Hopefully Ukrainian Grain Will Be Exported to Poor Countries - Putin

1 minute ago
 Foreign Ministry hosts briefings on CPEC for diplo ..

Foreign Ministry hosts briefings on CPEC for diplomatic missions

4 minutes ago
 Downing Street Says Truss to Meet With Biden, Othe ..

Downing Street Says Truss to Meet With Biden, Other World Leaders Ahead of Queen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.