SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hope that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would be launched as scheduled, in 2023.

"I would very much like the first unit to be launched on time, as we agreed, in 2023, when the centenary of the Turkish Republic will be celebrated," he said.