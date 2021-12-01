UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants All Efforts By Somalia To Fight Terrorism In Country To Succeed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Putin Wants All Efforts by Somalia to Fight Terrorism in Country to Succeed

Russia wants that all efforts by Somalia to combat terrorism and extremism in the African nation succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia wants that all efforts by Somalia to combat terrorism and extremism in the African nation succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Your government is taking active steps to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, fighting terrorism and extremism, striving to create conditions for social and economic revival.

And we, of course, wish all these efforts to succeed," Putin told Ambassador of Somalia Hassan Abdi Daoud at the ceremony of presenting credentials.

