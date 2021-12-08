UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants 'constructive Ties' With New German Leader: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:27 PM

Moscow, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "constructive ties" with Germany's new leader Olaf Scholz and hopes for continuity in relations between the two countries, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"We are counting on continuity, on the fact that constructive relations will develop between the president and the new chancellor, that the German side will continue to proceed from the understanding that there is no alternative to dialogue to resolve the most difficult differences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

