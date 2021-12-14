UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants 'immediate' Talks With NATO On Russia's Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, the Kremlin said, as tensions mount over Ukraine

Putin "reiterated the need to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call, with demands including stopping NATO from expanding east and the deployment of weapons in neighbouring states, including Ukraine.

