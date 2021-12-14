UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants 'immediate' Talks With NATO On Russia's Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, the Kremlin said, as tensions mount over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, the Kremlin said, as tensions mount over Ukraine.

Putin "reiterated the need to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

It said Russia's demands included stopping NATO from expanding east and the deployment of weapons in neighbouring states, including Ukraine.

Putin also accused the Ukrainian leadership of increasingly using "heavy weapons and attack drones" against pro-Russia rebels in its separatist east.

His comments come as the West has for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine and massing tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour's border.

Putin has denied the plans, blaming NATO for heightened tensions in the region and seeking promises from the West that the alliance won't expand eastwards.

In a video call last week, US President Joe Biden warned Putin of "sanctions like he's never seen" should Russian troops launch an attack.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers met to coordinate what they warn would be an unprecedented economic sanctions regime if Russia attacks Ukraine.

The meeting followed a gathering of G7 ministers in Liverpool at the weekend, where the US and major allies also warned the Kremlin of "massive" consequences".

Finland has traditionally served as a middle ground between Moscow and the West. Putin met with former US President Donald Trump in the Finnish capital Helsinki in 2018.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Liverpool Helsinki Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Border 2018 From

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President ..

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President of Senate

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in bus ..

Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in business

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minis ..

Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minister

29 seconds ago
 Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

30 seconds ago
 Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alte ..

Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alternative to Minsk-2 - Moscow

32 seconds ago
 US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lendi ..

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.