Putin Wants Public to Have a Say on Constitutional Changes - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a nationwide referendum on constitutional changes to give the people a say on the matter, despite the vote not being mandatory, his spokesman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a nationwide referendum on constitutional changes to give the people a say on the matter, despite the vote not being mandatory, his spokesman said Monday.

Putin announced plans to change the Russian constitution in an address to the parliament last week. The president wants to empower the legislature, the government's State Council and governors.

"This vote is not mandatory because amendments will not affect core articles of the constitution.

But the president thought it was necessary to consult the people," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

A working group was established shortly after Putin announced the move. Peskov said it comprised people from all walks of life and social groups.

Vladimir Poletayev, the deputy chief of the constitutional legislation committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, told Sputnik that the referendum could be held simultaneously with parliamentary elections in 2021.